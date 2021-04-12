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Investing in Cannabis Sin, Retail, or Healthcare? (Benzinga Cannabis Hour)
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10 views • April 12, 2021
The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly online show bringing together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts in the cannabis industry.
This one-hour show is streamed live every Thursday at 4:00 PM (EDT), tune in at BZCannabisHour.com. Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.
Show Notes:
Benzinga Cannabis Hour | Investing in Cannabis: Sin, Vice, Retail, or Healthcare?
https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/cannabis-hour/
Guests:
Catharine Dockery, Founder & G.P@Vice Ventures
https://www.linkedin.com/in/catharine-dockery-2881054a/
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Hosts:
Javier Hasse, Director of Cannabis@Benzinga Cannabis
Elliot Lane, Director of Corporate Partnerships@Benzinga
Episode 694 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
This one-hour show is streamed live every Thursday at 4:00 PM (EDT), tune in at BZCannabisHour.com. Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.
Show Notes:
Benzinga Cannabis Hour | Investing in Cannabis: Sin, Vice, Retail, or Healthcare?
https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/cannabis-hour/
Guests:
Catharine Dockery, Founder & G.P@Vice Ventures
https://www.linkedin.com/in/catharine-dockery-2881054a/
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Hosts:
Javier Hasse, Director of Cannabis@Benzinga Cannabis
Elliot Lane, Director of Corporate Partnerships@Benzinga
Episode 694 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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