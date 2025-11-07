© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis: "You've all been lied to that salt is bad for you and increases your risk of heart attacks and strokes."
"Every heart attack victim is first given salt at 9,000 milligrams."
"They keep telling you to reduce your salt intake because they have a racketeering scheme to massively profit... giving you the one thing they've all convinced you... you don't need but they absolutely give to a hundred percent of all of you when you are sick."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
