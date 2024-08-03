BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Insurance Agent, Notary, Lead Gen Specialist & Renaissance Man In a Linebackers Body MARK SIAS
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
12 followers
0
28 views • 9 months ago

Insurance Agent, Notary, Lead Gen Specialist & Renaissance Man In a Linebackers Body MARK SIAS

Mark is a self described 'Renaissance man in a linebackers body.'


In this podcast my guest is a former critical care nurse of 15 years and he's currently an insurance agent and author he runs a notary business with his wife. They now offer courses for insurance agents to get leads at a very affordable price and also start generating them in just one day!


He had a short stint as a pro wrestler uh training under Steve Kerr at Florida Championship Wrestling too.


Watch the interview and find out more about this 'Renaissance Man"


Discover Mark and Grace's notary course here --- https://mark-sias.mykajabi.com/notaryprosperityacademy


READ MY REVIEW OF MARK'S COURSE -THE 1 DAY LEAD GENERATION SYSTEM - HERE...


Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.


-------------------------------------------------------


https://wikiquoters.podbean.com/ -- The Quoters Cast - "Insights From Quotable People"


Visit The Nexus: https://thewritersnexus.com


Contact us at: [email protected]

Keywords
life insurance as an investmentmark siasnoble notaryhow to become a notarytraveling notaryinsurance prospectshelp with finding clientsinsurance agents lead genlead generation for agents
