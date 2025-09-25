Zelensky's Fate Sealed By Western Withdrawal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has cut off weapons and funding to Ukraine—Vice President Vance declared, “We’re done.” Europe lacks the military or economic capacity to continue the war. McGovern argues Putin doesn’t seek total occupation, but a negotiated peace. Zelensky’s leverage is gone; the West has abandoned him.
#WestExit #UkraineWar #Vance #PeaceDeal #Realpolitik
