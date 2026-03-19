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The Giants & Agenda to Hide the World's True History
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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The figures of giants are prominent in the oldest oral traditions, immortalized in the earliest reliefs, are the subject matter of the earliest epics, sagas and poems, have left behind their monuments, weapons, footprints and bones and have been photographed in modern times up till 1940 with the 8'11" Robert Pershing Wadlow...but scientists all puffed up on supposition and uniformitarian hypocrisy still gaslight us claiming they never existed. In this presentation Archaix entombs the these childish uniformitarian arguments with stunning revelations.


Archaix Underground is $5.52 monthly. copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so...


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CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/chro...


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