Satanism 101 (intro): Bait and Switch

Never let a crisis go to waste. People think they are choosing between the lesser of two evils. In reality, they never had a choice.
The video footage is from west Texas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.