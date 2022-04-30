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Ancient Engineering: Terra Corre w/ Jared Murphy | Conversations On The Fringe
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122 views • April 30, 2022
Ancient Engineering: Terra Corre w/ Jared Murphy | Conversations On The Fringe
Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Jared Murphy for tonight's Conversations On The Fringe! Jared Murphy has thoroughly investigated the mysteries of archaeology and engineering involving ancient civilizations and more in a different light than others see it. The phenomenal structures we see around the world have led him down a path of intriguing realization.
Self-experimenter and field researcher of ancient technologies and lost history, Jared Murphy has traveled the world searching for evidence of advanced ancestors and high technology.
“It’s Not Aliens, Worse, It’s Us: Discovering Our Lost History”
Guest Websites:
https://www.notaliens.com/
Terra Corre Our Ancient Past Revealed: Discovering Our Lost History:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUlCK...
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#Terra #JaredMurphy #Mysteries #Engineering #ancient #Fringe #RedpillProject #AncientCivilizations #Conspiracy #Podcast
Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Jared Murphy for tonight's Conversations On The Fringe! Jared Murphy has thoroughly investigated the mysteries of archaeology and engineering involving ancient civilizations and more in a different light than others see it. The phenomenal structures we see around the world have led him down a path of intriguing realization.
Self-experimenter and field researcher of ancient technologies and lost history, Jared Murphy has traveled the world searching for evidence of advanced ancestors and high technology.
“It’s Not Aliens, Worse, It’s Us: Discovering Our Lost History”
Guest Websites:
https://www.notaliens.com/
Terra Corre Our Ancient Past Revealed: Discovering Our Lost History:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUlCK...
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
#Terra #JaredMurphy #Mysteries #Engineering #ancient #Fringe #RedpillProject #AncientCivilizations #Conspiracy #Podcast
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