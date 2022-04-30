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Ancient Engineering: Terra Corre w/ Jared Murphy | Conversations On The Fringe
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Ancient Engineering: Terra Corre w/ Jared Murphy | Conversations On The Fringe

Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Jared Murphy for tonight's Conversations On The Fringe! Jared Murphy has thoroughly investigated the mysteries of archaeology and engineering involving ancient civilizations and more in a different light than others see it. The phenomenal structures we see around the world have led him down a path of intriguing realization.

Self-experimenter and field researcher of ancient technologies and lost history, Jared Murphy has traveled the world searching for evidence of advanced ancestors and high technology.
“It’s Not Aliens, Worse, It’s Us: Discovering Our Lost History”
Guest Websites:
https://www.notaliens.com/

Terra Corre Our Ancient Past Revealed: Discovering Our Lost History:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUlCK...

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