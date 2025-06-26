© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO chief Mark Rutte on the US strikes on Iran:
“If I was Xi Jinping or Putin, I would be sitting there and seeing that footage. I would not be happy. I would think, OK, they are really serious, these Americans.
And this is exactly what we need.
Projecting American power on the world stage!”
Source @Real World News
