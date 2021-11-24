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Watch Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Reptilian Eyes While Interviewing Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer After the Verdict
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237 views • November 24, 2021
This is my fourth video where I film Chris Cuomo's eyes glitching out while live on CNN. I have noticed that his eyes shapeshift the more angry that he gets and discussing Kyle Rittenhouse's dismissal from two murder charges had Chris twitching.
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
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BD007Marky on Twitter
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