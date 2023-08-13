Did Jesus Declare Anarchy Part 2

---FAITH WITHOUT WORKS IS DEAD---





This is a sad mistranslation as most translations read:





"He who BELIEVES in the Son has everlasting life, and he who does NOT BELIEVE the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him." (Jn 3:36)





The actual Greek is different:





ὁ πιστεύων εἰς τὸν υἱὸν ἔχει ζωὴν αἰώνιον·

The (one) BELIEVING into the Son has life everlasting

ὁ δὲ ἀπειθῶν τῷ υἱῷ, οὐκ ὄψεται ζωήν,

The (one) but DISOBEYING the Son, not will see life

ἀλλ ̓ ἡ ὀργὴ τοῦ Θεοῦ μένει ἐπ ̓αὐτόν.

But the wrath of God remains on him. (Jn 3:36 Green's Interlinear- Textus Receptus)





See that?!! FAITH and OBEDIENCE in the SAME VERSE!! Obedience does not fill churches and fill collection plates, however, so some tinkering was done.





HERE"S MORE!!!





"And Abraham BELIEVED in Yehovah, and He accounted it to him for righteousness." (Gen 15:6)





But, "...Abraham OBEYED My voice and kept My charge, My commandments, My statutes, and My laws." So Isaac dwelt in Gerar." (Gen 26:5)





"What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him?





[the implication is NO]





"If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, "Depart in peace, be warmed and filled," but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit?





[Guess what? You just broke a commandment. You know from the Torah: Dt 15:7-11]





"Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, "You have faith, and I have works." Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works. You believe that there is one God. You do well. EVEN THE DEMONS BELIEVE--and tremble!





[how are you any different? The demons only BELIEVE, but they do not OBEY]





"But do you want to know, O foolish man, that FAITH WITHOUT WORKS IS DEAD? Was not Abraham our father justified by works when he offered Isaac his son on the altar? Do you see that faith was working together with his works, and by works faith was made perfect? And the Scripture was fulfilled which says, "Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness." And he was called the friend of God. You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only. Likewise, was not Rahab the harlot also justified by works when she received the messengers and sent them out another way? For as the body without the spirit is dead, so FAITH WITHOUT WORKS IS DEAD ALSO." (Jas 2:14-26)



