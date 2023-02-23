Create New Account
USA Consciousness Headed Towards Precipice: Russia-China Alliance,Trump/Scavino Same Comms
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Chembuster

Feb 22, 2023

EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED

====================================================

ENGLISH

FILE RECORDED 2/21/2023 -- BACKGROUND DATE IS 1 DAY OFF

Anon Audio File 41

SGAnon discusses information related to the assaults and attacks on We the People of the United States, the expansion of Russian military operations and emerging WW Mil_Coalitions, and the restructuring of Power in our world.


NOTHING CAN STOP US.


WWG1WGA


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sy1bkAqCsQJm/

trumpcurrent eventspresidentrussiachinaqalliancecommsanonsscavinoprecipicesganonusa consciousnessrussian navy in usports before finalenuclear false flagbh mil setting uplessons from historyrestructuring of power

