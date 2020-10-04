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COVID19RESTRUCTIONS - Crimes against Humanity Explained by Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich GOVERNMENTS CREATING CORONA MEASURES/RESTRICTIONS BASED ON NON-EXISTENT INFECTIONS –
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COVID 19 CONSTITUTES - Crimes against Humanity Explained by Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich GOVERNMENTS CREATING CORONA MEASURES/RESTRICTIONS BASED ON NON-EXISTENT INFECTIONS –
Excerpt INFO ALSO https://gab.com/hopeful_hopeful
Would be much nicer to find justice in courts – vs citizens removing politicians and bureaucrats anyway they can – which of course creates the looming threat of government contracting mercenary armies or enlisting other military to "quash" citizens rights – then an eternal state of guerrilla warfare – after a while there would not be very much population existing for the governments, Bill Gates, the United Nations, cdc/nih/fauci/birx - to murder or steal from – but hey, that's the way things go sometimes. https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
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fake public healthfake governmentgovernment made virus hysteria
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