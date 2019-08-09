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Orgone Energy Research Part 1 Wilhelm Reich
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1257 views • August 09, 2019
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In the 1930’s during a series of experiments, the late Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that living samples placed within containers made from alternating layers of steel and non-conductive organic material were able to harness healthy ‘cosmic energy’ from the environment. He called this energy ‘orgone’.
These orgone accumulators and had the ability to:
– Preserve blood samples for longer periods of time
– Sprout healthier plant seedlings
– Provided pain relief for his patients who sat inside them.
Fast-forward to today, where instead of using sheets of steel and plastic we use a composite made from a blend of; iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders encased in epoxy resin. The end result is a harmonizer that is able to transform the harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets.
The effects of this scientific phenomenon were replicated and well documented in studies done by the University of Pennsylvania and the Heraclitus Microscopic research laboratory.
http://bit.ly/2FHYgd1
In the 1930’s during a series of experiments, the late Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that living samples placed within containers made from alternating layers of steel and non-conductive organic material were able to harness healthy ‘cosmic energy’ from the environment. He called this energy ‘orgone’.
These orgone accumulators and had the ability to:
– Preserve blood samples for longer periods of time
– Sprout healthier plant seedlings
– Provided pain relief for his patients who sat inside them.
Fast-forward to today, where instead of using sheets of steel and plastic we use a composite made from a blend of; iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders encased in epoxy resin. The end result is a harmonizer that is able to transform the harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets.
The effects of this scientific phenomenon were replicated and well documented in studies done by the University of Pennsylvania and the Heraclitus Microscopic research laboratory.
http://bit.ly/2FHYgd1
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