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Nigel Farage responds to Boris Johnson's calls for a 'national conversation' on mandatory vaccinations:
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470 views • December 09, 2021
"Mr. Johnson, I'm not listening anymore. I don't believe you have the moral authority to lead this country and to put in place such draconian measures.
I have no intention of abiding by anything that you have asked me to do this evening and I think that sentiment is one that I think is being much more widely shared around this country."
@KanekoaTheGreat
I have no intention of abiding by anything that you have asked me to do this evening and I think that sentiment is one that I think is being much more widely shared around this country."
@KanekoaTheGreat
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