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(15) How We Got Here - Election 2020 Flood The ZONE
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31 views • March 15, 2021
You've probably never heard of the Center For Technology in Civic Life, but they were a sleepy non-profit that became the prettiest girl at the dance in the 2020 election cycle. Started and lead by an Obama Foundation Fellow, CTCL got a massive $350m cash injection for the 2020 election from none other than Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Facebook.
Zuck and Trump were not fans. As much as he looooved Obama, Trump had to be removed at any cost.
Zuck and Trump were not fans. As much as he looooved Obama, Trump had to be removed at any cost.
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