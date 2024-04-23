Neo's Ark: Mike Adams explains harnessing AI technology to preserve endangered human knowledge

- AI, language models, and their potential impact on truth and humanity. (0:03)-

- Retraining large language models for better accuracy in various categories. (3:06)-

- AI's impact on content creation and analysis, with a focus on a free tool for enhancing productivity. (8:36)-

- Using AI language models for writing product descriptions and articles, with emphasis on the importance of using well-trained models for - specific topics. (12:29)

- Retraining language models to improve their accuracy. (18:41)

- Retraining language models to improve understanding and create a "Neo Ark" of human knowledge. (23:03)

- Training AI models on large datasets of medical and health-related content. (28:58)

- Using language models to enhance knowledge base of humanity. (31:00)

- AI language model accuracy and potential biases. (37:04)

- AI language models for health, finance, and free speech. (42:14)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/