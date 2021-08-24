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Strange Marriage (1932) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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22 views • August 24, 2021
Movie Class by PizzaFLIX: Although he was eclipsed by his more famous, Jason Robards Sr. (1892–1963) was an accomplished stage and screen actor whose film career lasted from 1921 to 1961.
Stars: Evalyn Knapp, Walter Byron, Jason Robards Sr.
Director: Richard Thorpe
When a young woman is about to be sentenced for vagrancy, a stranger tells the judge she was waiting for him and they were going to be married. It just so happens, a minister is on hand and offers to perform the ceremony. (a.k.a. Slightly Married)
Stars: Evalyn Knapp, Walter Byron, Jason Robards Sr.
Director: Richard Thorpe
When a young woman is about to be sentenced for vagrancy, a stranger tells the judge she was waiting for him and they were going to be married. It just so happens, a minister is on hand and offers to perform the ceremony. (a.k.a. Slightly Married)
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