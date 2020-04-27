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CBS News Reports Coronavirus Carried in Air Pollution
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103 views • April 27, 2020
In a recent CBS News report, the idea that coronavirus is carried in air pollution was identified by several Italian scientists suggesting that current social distance parameters were inadequate and everyone should wear a mask. This comes at a time when Italy and other countries worldwide are relaxing measures to allow citizens to return to work.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJJvtdGgau0
Research Paper: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/9/2986
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJJvtdGgau0
Research Paper: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/9/2986
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