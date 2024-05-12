CTP (S1E49, 20240525) Mother's Day Retrospective EarlyDrop/BTS/SneakPeek Video

CTP S1E49 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 25 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E49) "Mother's Day (retrospective)" (Pre-Recorded on Mother's Day May 12 for May 25 drop)

If you've been with CTP any period of time thus-far, you will have seen a bit of a pattern - CTP allows others to do the lead-in to many Holiday dates and instead often (to do things differently) does the "follow-up" and discuss those things the others all left out. This Show, is one of those, like "Remembering Our Rights and Freedoms Beyond the 4th-Of-July and was last year "Honoring Our Fallen Beyond Memorial Day" (and as we have Memorial Day coming May 27) after all the others talked to you in advance of "remembering and honoring" Mother - time to again remind WE MUST not just limit our "Remembrances" of "whonmever" for "whatever" reason to just one particular designated day on the calendar. Plus, a revising of a BeforeItsNews piece before this Show began about Left attacks on Motherhood trying to change the language to be "Birthing Persons" (and our need to resist such disrespectfulness) and we can still be Masculine/Strong Men and have "soft-spot" when it comes to the Women in our Lives.

Transcript Bonus: Are You A Mother Or A Birthing-Person? (BeforeItsNews piece)





- https://beforeitsnews.com/family-parenting/2021/07/are-you-a-mother-or-a-birthing-person-my-mother-just-passed-7302021-and-she-took-great-pride-in-being-a-committed-stay-at-home-mother-tofor-her-children-2451485.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-beyond-the-4th-of-july/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-part-2/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/honoring-the-fallen-beyond-memorial-day/





