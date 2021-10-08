A Gray State - A Documentary Film by Erik Nelson (A&E IndieFilms) (Director's Cut) (2017) (French Subtitles)

A biased Director's Cut of the documentary about the mysterious death of fringe political filmmaker David Crowley, who was found shot to dead alongside members of his family in their suburban Minnesota home in January of 2015.

Please consider that this is not the movie "Grey State" which was produced and directed by David Crowley.

This is a documentary containing material of the whole production of "Grey State" with some fabricated hints of investigation trying to solve the horrible mystery.

The original movie "Grey State" was never released to public but it was almost finished.

Where's it? Was it David Crowley's revenge from beyond the grave? Strange, isn't it?

Those keen on sick propaganda in this movie be advised that the bodies of the whole family were lying undiscovered for more than four weeks during the Christmas/New Year's Holiday time and both of Komel's hands were "missing" from the crime scene as well as the whole right arm of the child along with David's right hand. Two of the bodies were missing their heads as police report stated.

Who was the real perpetrator? How do you reckon?



Director: Erik Nelson, Executive Producer: Werner Herzog