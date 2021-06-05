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An Important warning to the Dutch, Europeans & Western Nations
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186 views • June 05, 2021
This is based on a special video that I did in May 2021, for a group of people in Holland. The goal was a warning to Whites in the West about the future. I touch on various topics that are aimed at the brainwashed Whites of the West.
It is educational and touches on a bunch of different topics which might be unknown to newer people in the movement.
It has a Dutch and Boer flavour because of the blood links between the Dutch/Germans and the Boers/Afrikaans people of South Africa.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
It is educational and touches on a bunch of different topics which might be unknown to newer people in the movement.
It has a Dutch and Boer flavour because of the blood links between the Dutch/Germans and the Boers/Afrikaans people of South Africa.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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