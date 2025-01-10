© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1801-as-los-angeles-burns/
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* As Los Angeles Burns
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/01/as_los_angeles_burns.html
* LA Mayor Roasted for Fire Dept. Budget Cut; Past Membership in Cuban Intelligence Front Resurfaces
https://thenewamerican.com/us/la-mayor-roasted-for-fire-dept-budget-cut-past-membership-in-cuban-intelligence-front-resurfaces/
* The Crime of Treason in California - Penal Code 37 PC
https://www.egattorneys.com/california-penal-code-37
Music Credits:
* The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLOahhn_N4
* Sons of Liberty "Spirit of the Times"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xARYK0JJCMY
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#LosAngelesFire #KarenBass #GavinNewsom #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance