If you are in Dallas, go outside and Look UP!
40 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Criminal Chemtrailing cc 33 on a massive scale in Dallas today. Symptoms could range from mild to severe to lethal.
Keywords
chemtrailscrimedallas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos