X22 REPORT Ep. 3125a - The UN Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Watch Trucking

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3125a - July 27, 2023

The UN Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Watch Trucking

The [DS] is has lost all control. The patriots are now allowing the people to walk through the darkness and they are being educated on classified docs, J6,election fraud and much more. This will boomerang on the [DS] later. Trump and the patriots are removing the old guard, the operation continues and the [DS] will use the fake climate warming to push riots, the patriots are prepared with countermeasures.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





