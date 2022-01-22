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Red Alert : Stay out of the Hospitals. They are Modern Day Gas Chambers. Attrocious stories coming from the frontline nurses. Especialy about the un Vaxxed who are being murdered..
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412 views • January 22, 2022
Yes I would like to sign up for one of those med beds. At some point. The thumbnail pic is a Colombian neighborhood near our Nature Lodge.
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