IEA Warns Europe Needs To Prepare Immediately for a Scenario of the Cut-Off of Russian Gas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pbpbe656
06/23/2022 The head of the international energy agency warns that Europe needs to prepare immediately for a scenario where Russia just stops the supply of gas to the continent.