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185) Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The S-protein is graphene inside your body "spiking" you'
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100 views • July 09, 2021
July 7, 2021 | ORWELLITO
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The S-protein is graphene inside your body "spiking" you': https://rumble.com/vjkcgf-dr.-luis-marcelo-martnez-the-s-protein-is-graphene-inside-your-body-spiking.html
Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
On Sunday, June 27, Argentine geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez was interviewed by Pedro Moreno in the program Integrantes.
In this interview, Dr. Martinez explains that the pandemic must be treated from an engineering point of view and not only from a health point of view since it was discovered that vaccines contain graphene oxide, but experts in the area of electromagnetism must also be brought in to understand how to deal with what we are experiencing. Orwell City has selected four points that are relevant and directly related to the findings made by La Quinta Columna and that are of great interest to both the scientific community and the general public.
ORWELLITO (Follow the story in english):
https://www.orwell.city/
Preliminay Study (EN Unofficial Translation): https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-864867
He explains everything. He says this is not a doctor's problem - doctors have zero knowledge of how to get graphene oxide out of the body, or even to ascertain if it is there by autopsy. He sets out the whole thing, including the 5G aspect, and talks about the border effect first raised by Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre (https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Study-of-correlation-coronavirus-5G-Bartomeu-Payeras-i-Cifre.pdf). How come "Covid" respects borders? Because on one side of the border there is intense 5G/wireless technology, and on the other side, very little or none! How come "Covid" first broke out in Wuhan and Milan? Prior flu vaxxines full of graphene oxide + lots and lots of 5G antennas. (I could add that we now also know that the vital antioxidant glutathione falls off dramatically in older people, and it is massively reduced both by electromagnetic radiation and by graphene oxide in the body - hey presto! - cytokine storm!) Dr Martinez tells you: "Covid" always was complete and utter bollocks, just as many of us said from the beginning. "Covid" is the use of the electromagnetic weapon enhanced by graphene oxide. There never was any P4 lab leak or any bat soup or any virus bioweapon - EMR IS the bioweapon. Why do you think the "Covid" measures taken by all governments included speeding up the rollout of 5G? Come on guys, wake up! The oligarchs' conspiracy to depopulate and steal the world is all blown sky high now.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The S-protein is graphene inside your body "spiking" you': https://rumble.com/vjkcgf-dr.-luis-marcelo-martnez-the-s-protein-is-graphene-inside-your-body-spiking.html
Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
On Sunday, June 27, Argentine geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez was interviewed by Pedro Moreno in the program Integrantes.
In this interview, Dr. Martinez explains that the pandemic must be treated from an engineering point of view and not only from a health point of view since it was discovered that vaccines contain graphene oxide, but experts in the area of electromagnetism must also be brought in to understand how to deal with what we are experiencing. Orwell City has selected four points that are relevant and directly related to the findings made by La Quinta Columna and that are of great interest to both the scientific community and the general public.
ORWELLITO (Follow the story in english):
https://www.orwell.city/
Preliminay Study (EN Unofficial Translation): https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-864867
He explains everything. He says this is not a doctor's problem - doctors have zero knowledge of how to get graphene oxide out of the body, or even to ascertain if it is there by autopsy. He sets out the whole thing, including the 5G aspect, and talks about the border effect first raised by Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre (https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Study-of-correlation-coronavirus-5G-Bartomeu-Payeras-i-Cifre.pdf). How come "Covid" respects borders? Because on one side of the border there is intense 5G/wireless technology, and on the other side, very little or none! How come "Covid" first broke out in Wuhan and Milan? Prior flu vaxxines full of graphene oxide + lots and lots of 5G antennas. (I could add that we now also know that the vital antioxidant glutathione falls off dramatically in older people, and it is massively reduced both by electromagnetic radiation and by graphene oxide in the body - hey presto! - cytokine storm!) Dr Martinez tells you: "Covid" always was complete and utter bollocks, just as many of us said from the beginning. "Covid" is the use of the electromagnetic weapon enhanced by graphene oxide. There never was any P4 lab leak or any bat soup or any virus bioweapon - EMR IS the bioweapon. Why do you think the "Covid" measures taken by all governments included speeding up the rollout of 5G? Come on guys, wake up! The oligarchs' conspiracy to depopulate and steal the world is all blown sky high now.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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