Durry - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2166
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
7 views • 22 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie rock band, Durry, while on the “Your Friend From The Real World” tour. Durry is currently supporting their newest album, This Movie Sucks.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 6, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH DURRY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/DURRYMPLS

Instagram - https://instagram.com/durrymusic

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@durry.music

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Durrymusic


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:11 Driver's Area

03:42 Middle of the Van

08:38 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
indie rockpop punkdigital tour busbus invadersdigital tour bus bus invadersbus invaders digital tour busdurrydurry digital tour busdigital tour bus durrydurry bus invadersbus invaders durrydurry tour bustour bus durrydurry interviewinterview durrydurry bandband durrydurry musicmusic durryaustin durrytaryn durrydurry indie rockdurry pop punkdurry alternative rockdurry power pop
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:11Driver's Area

03:42Middle of the Van

08:38Back of the Van

10:55End Screen

