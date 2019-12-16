Adamsong

c. 1976 – Mike Caraway



1) When my head got stuck in the barrel of tomorrow,

And the voice that came outside just wasn’t mine,

The One above took a rung from the cage I was in

And made me a friend as sweet as cherry wine,

Now she’s the gift and so am I, and together we stand,

I ran the sunset on her feet across collapsing sand,

She shakes my self composure as I take her by the hand, yeah,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away.



2) I meet her every day in our yard,

She holds the branches to the mornin wind,

Yes, and the children that she leads are the teachers I have freed

To bring me back to once where I have been,

She was the apple of my eye and why the sun shines on the earth,

We walked on beaches and thru woods so softly that it hurt,

And loved us by the campfire, and loved us on the dirt, yeah,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away.



3) We’ll cross the river of love, yeah we’ll bridge it,

We’ll walk on side by side down thru our clues,

And the One who introduced us promises we won’t be lost,

Even though we both did choose to lose,

So shine on this collapsin day and show me all you please,

Let’s dance our love out with the stars and shout it with the breeze,

And share the hope of glory, so truthful and so free, yeah,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away,

Got me a kind-hearted woman to pack my care away.