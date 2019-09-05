How To Use Castor Oil For Hair Growth. Castor oil benefits for hair.

Hair growth using castor oil. Prevent hair loss using castor oil.



Castor oil is suitable for increasing hair growth, and preventing hair loss.

It also makes your hair longer and thicker.

Castor oil contains natural compounds that promote hair growth.



It has natural antibacterial and anti fungal properties and is high in Vitamin E.It also loaded with vitamins, minerals, Omega 6 and 9 beneficial fatty acids, That is very beneficial for hair.

Both men and women can prevent hair loss and promote growing hair by the application of castor oil to the hair.



It enables the hair follicles to restore growth to a normal level.

Castor oil also returns the scalp to the optimum pH level. It cures acne and dandruff.



How to Use Castor Oil on Hair?

Mix 3 tablespoon of castor oil with 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Put these ingredients in a bottle. Shake them properly.

massage castor oil on the hair and scalp.The process of massage will increase the blood circulation, making them more likely to promote hair growth.

If the bad smell of castor oil bothers you, adding two or three drops of a fresh-smelling essential oil, such as:peppermint, rosemary or tea tree oil.