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America: Marching to the Wrong Drumbeat
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150 views • August 04, 2021
Copyright © Ken Dewey
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-tmarching-to-the-wrong-drumbeat/
Prophet Ken Dewey says "in America walk in such darkness they really do not know who is beating the drumbeat they march to, and they are led even into more darkness."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-tmarching-to-the-wrong-drumbeat/
Prophet Ken Dewey says "in America walk in such darkness they really do not know who is beating the drumbeat they march to, and they are led even into more darkness."
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