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The idea of central control over an entire human race is just bad! - Interview with Nick Hudson in February 2022
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51 views • March 12, 2022
If you want to really understand the Covid policies, then organizations will become interesting that do not appear as much in public as for instance the WEF in Davos. In Davos, crises are envisioned and their globally worked-out solutions imposed on the whole world. However, it is worthwhile to have a look on organizations who do not present themselves so much to a broad public, like e.g. the Atlantic Council or the Trilateral Commission. Which role do the central-bank managers play in the background of the Covid crisis? As the Covid narrative cannot be maintained any longer, the question arises who "must pay" for the damage. The KLA.TV correspondent addresses these and other topics with his interview partner Nick Hudson.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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