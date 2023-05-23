No Psy Ops Here. Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of highway, Detriot. Just some honest news.

No Psy Ops Here. Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of highway, Detriot





Michigan police video captured a cowboy on horseback and three other wranglers chasing down and lassoing a runaway steer on a freeway northwest of Detroit. What can we say... yee-haw

Wild Wild Michigan | Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of Detroit-area highway

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YbMwZqjufcY8/