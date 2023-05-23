No Psy Ops Here. Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of highway, Detriot. Just some honest news.

No Psy Ops Here. Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of highway, Detriot
Michigan police video captured a cowboy on horseback and three other wranglers chasing down and lassoing a runaway steer on a freeway northwest of Detroit. What can we say... yee-haw
Wild Wild Michigan | Cowboy lassoes runaway steer right in the middle of Detroit-area highway
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YbMwZqjufcY8/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.