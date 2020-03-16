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Media Induced Panic
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36 views • March 16, 2020
Why is Fauci pushing a shutdown for COVID19 where he says 80% of people will have MILD symptoms but told everyone NOT to panic when Ebola KILLED 80% of people? The role of media was predicted by — The Simpsons — and the establishment has become a cartoon caricature
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