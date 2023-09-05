PERSISTENCE IN PRAYER AND NOT LOSING HEART LUKE 18:1-8

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 18:1-8. The widow was someone who was without help (Malachi 3:5). She had no friends who could persuade the judge to act for her. She had no money to encourage the judge to answer her request. The judge answered her in the end. It was not because it was his duty. He was losing his patience because she kept coming to him. God is very different from the unjust judge. God is not impatient. Sometimes he seems to delay the answer to the prayers of his people. But he will see that they get right judgement. This may not happen when people want it to. God knows the right moment to answer their prayers. Jesus will return to earth one day. He wonders whether he will find people who are loyal to him. He wonders how many people will continue to pray.

