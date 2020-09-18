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Promoting this known hoax is an absolute admission that the FBI is protecting Antifa. There is no other reason that they would be spreading Antifa propaganda designed to protect the organization. Now we have to ask why the FBI would be protecting Antifa – and the list of possible explanations for this behavior is very short.
Continued at https://dailystormer.su/fbi-director-promotes-antifa-propaganda-not-an-organization-an-ideology/