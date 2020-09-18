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FBI Director Promotes Antifa Propaganda: “Not an Organization, An Ideology”
The Prisoner
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23 views • September 18, 2020
We were not shocked, but everyone else should be shocked by the fact that the director of the FBI, appearing before Congress on Thursday, promoted Antifa propaganda. Christopher Wray cited the continually disproved claim, spread by both Antifa itself and by the media, that Antifa is not an organization but an ideology.

Promoting this known hoax is an absolute admission that the FBI is protecting Antifa. There is no other reason that they would be spreading Antifa propaganda designed to protect the organization. Now we have to ask why the FBI would be protecting Antifa – and the list of possible explanations for this behavior is very short.

Continued at https://dailystormer.su/fbi-director-promotes-antifa-propaganda-not-an-organization-an-ideology/
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