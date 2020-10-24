© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadow Gate 2.0 Full Documentary Millennial Millie
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • October 24, 2020
This controversial documentary is produced by Millie Weaver ofLiberty Hangout. She formerly worked for Alex Jones of InfoWars. This documentary exposes the private equivelant of the No Such Agency when it comes to screening ALL of everyone's communications - calls, texts, emails, browsing history, shit that home surveillance devices pick up like your smart phone, alexa, google home etc. One difference - supposedly - is that the NSA purges all info collected on a rotating 72 hour basis unless it is something that was flagged. Yeah, sure, I'm not sure I believe that either. While the private sector with it's own pipeline most likely keeps all our comms forever and a day
THIS PICKS UP WHERE THE FIRST PART LEFT OFF. Definitely rifled feathers and there will be a part 3 to come.
THIS PICKS UP WHERE THE FIRST PART LEFT OFF. Definitely rifled feathers and there will be a part 3 to come.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.