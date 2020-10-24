Shadow Gate 2.0 Full Documentary Millennial Millie

This controversial documentary is produced by Millie Weaver ofLiberty Hangout. She formerly worked for Alex Jones of InfoWars. This documentary exposes the private equivelant of the No Such Agency when it comes to screening ALL of everyone's communications - calls, texts, emails, browsing history, shit that home surveillance devices pick up like your smart phone, alexa, google home etc. One difference - supposedly - is that the NSA purges all info collected on a rotating 72 hour basis unless it is something that was flagged. Yeah, sure, I'm not sure I believe that either. While the private sector with it's own pipeline most likely keeps all our comms forever and a day

THIS PICKS UP WHERE THE FIRST PART LEFT OFF. Definitely rifled feathers and there will be a part 3 to come.