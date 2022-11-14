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TNFM WORLD NEWS 14 NOV 2022
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/very-much-in-play-msnbcs-steve-kornacki-revises-projections-to-show-democrats-could-actually-retain-control-of-house/ https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/13/sen-josh-hawley-calls-republican-party-reform-time-bury-build-something-new/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fair-elections-are-underpinning-free-society-retired-marine-reserve-colonel
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sunday-ballot-drops-cut-hobbs-lead-over-lake-arizona-governor-race
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ireland-considers-enacting-bill-criminalizing-possession-hateful-material
https://www.watoday.com.au/world/asia/russian-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov-taken-to-hospital-indonesian-officials-20221114-p5by8y.html
https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/g20-summit-us-president-biden-meets-chinese-counterpart-xi-in-bali20221114155245/
https://en.trend.az/casia/kazakhstan/3668750.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-63621333
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/video-gallery/news/moment-turkish-police-arrested-culprit-behind-istanbul-blast-3655389
https://www.legit.ng/world/1503792-turkey-arrests-syrian-woman-accuses-pkk-istanbul-attack/
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysia-ge-pm-ismail-declares-public-holidays-a-day-before-voting-and-on-voting-day