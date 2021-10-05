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Microscopy Analysis of Phizer-BioN-Tech "Vaccine": Strange Objects at the nano-meter scale (size). Doctor Unknown
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114 views • October 05, 2021
An unknown doctor posted this video with microscope pictures of unknown and unusual objects seen inside the Phizer-BioN-Tech vaccine. This is un-confirmed so just use this for educational purposes at this time. Other Microscopy videos have shown similar objects and particles in various manufacturers of Covid vaccines. This video is 13 minutes long.
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