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Abstract of Buddhist Belief: We're in 5th Dimensional (Awareness)
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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16 views • September 13, 2021
The Buddhist author, Von Galt had the pleasure of doing a book interview with the author, Brian Scott of "The Reality Revolution" on his podcast show. Brian Scott offers many meditation and reality shift offerings. In this book interview, Von Galt provides a very abstract overview of the Buddhist perspective on post-2012 changes as choosing your own reality (3D, 4D, 5D), the flood of ancient Starseed souls incarnating at this time to help with the awakening and ascension of humanity with mother Earth as she brings the 5th dimension energies further into her body in bucket loads. This Buddhist perspective is one school of thought that can help people learn how to use the 5th-dimensional awareness as they thrive in these new energies. However, Von reminds us that it is one perspective on how to create your dharma (reality), and all modalities work because everyone creates their reality in different ways. Discourse over different modalities is like bantering over how to bake a cake. There are many ways to bake a cake, and each outcome is delicious. Also discussed is the premature desire that many people want their 5D 6th senses all now, but they're not spiritually mature enough yet, because they'll use it against themselves and others. Buddhists know these gifts are for mature spiritual adults, and humanity is learning how to walk. Enjoy the interview. Thank you Brian for a wonderful discussion.

BUY Brian Scott's BOOK! https://bit.ly/3a2C22I

All Brian Scott's Interviews. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

All of Brian's guided meditations in one place. https://bit.ly/3oFKysA

All of Brian's short meditations (you have 10 minutes) - https://bit.ly/3a3f8rW

For all episodes of the Reality Revolution – https://www.therealityrevolution.com

Like Reality Revolution on Facebook. https://bit.ly/2JYNcuJ

Join Reality Revolution's facebook group The Reality Revolution. https://bit.ly/2Wj5GJf

Subscribe to Reality Revolution's Youtube channel. https://bit.ly/3qKmLcS

Contact Brian Scott at [email protected]
_______________________________

Form more on Von Galt's metaphysical work and offerings: https://merkabachakras.com/
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fieldbuddhismstarseedsswastikaenergyhealingmerkaba5thdimensionmerkabahtulkuchildren
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