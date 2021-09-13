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Abstract of Buddhist Belief: We're in 5th Dimensional (Awareness)
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16 views • September 13, 2021
The Buddhist author, Von Galt had the pleasure of doing a book interview with the author, Brian Scott of "The Reality Revolution" on his podcast show. Brian Scott offers many meditation and reality shift offerings. In this book interview, Von Galt provides a very abstract overview of the Buddhist perspective on post-2012 changes as choosing your own reality (3D, 4D, 5D), the flood of ancient Starseed souls incarnating at this time to help with the awakening and ascension of humanity with mother Earth as she brings the 5th dimension energies further into her body in bucket loads. This Buddhist perspective is one school of thought that can help people learn how to use the 5th-dimensional awareness as they thrive in these new energies. However, Von reminds us that it is one perspective on how to create your dharma (reality), and all modalities work because everyone creates their reality in different ways. Discourse over different modalities is like bantering over how to bake a cake. There are many ways to bake a cake, and each outcome is delicious. Also discussed is the premature desire that many people want their 5D 6th senses all now, but they're not spiritually mature enough yet, because they'll use it against themselves and others. Buddhists know these gifts are for mature spiritual adults, and humanity is learning how to walk. Enjoy the interview. Thank you Brian for a wonderful discussion.
BUY Brian Scott's BOOK! https://bit.ly/3a2C22I
All Brian Scott's Interviews. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
All of Brian's guided meditations in one place. https://bit.ly/3oFKysA
All of Brian's short meditations (you have 10 minutes) - https://bit.ly/3a3f8rW
For all episodes of the Reality Revolution – https://www.therealityrevolution.com
Like Reality Revolution on Facebook. https://bit.ly/2JYNcuJ
Join Reality Revolution's facebook group The Reality Revolution. https://bit.ly/2Wj5GJf
Subscribe to Reality Revolution's Youtube channel. https://bit.ly/3qKmLcS
Contact Brian Scott at [email protected]
_______________________________
Form more on Von Galt's metaphysical work and offerings: https://merkabachakras.com/
BUY Brian Scott's BOOK! https://bit.ly/3a2C22I
All Brian Scott's Interviews. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
All of Brian's guided meditations in one place. https://bit.ly/3oFKysA
All of Brian's short meditations (you have 10 minutes) - https://bit.ly/3a3f8rW
For all episodes of the Reality Revolution – https://www.therealityrevolution.com
Like Reality Revolution on Facebook. https://bit.ly/2JYNcuJ
Join Reality Revolution's facebook group The Reality Revolution. https://bit.ly/2Wj5GJf
Subscribe to Reality Revolution's Youtube channel. https://bit.ly/3qKmLcS
Contact Brian Scott at [email protected]
_______________________________
Form more on Von Galt's metaphysical work and offerings: https://merkabachakras.com/
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