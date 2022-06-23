MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANKIND! - NASA LANDED A ROVER ON MARS! [Definitely NOT filmed in Canada (◔◡◔) ]





Sources Used:

NASA PERSEVERANCE ROVER MARS LANDING - FAKE & THEATRICAL SPECTACLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7J9fG9BvyZOG/





NASA & CO FAKE 'MARS' VIA DEVON ISLAND IN CANADA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYhOO85S359t/





PUPPET SPACE MONKEYS AT WORK!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rS2v8OhUMeLe/









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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌

https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

Come Join Our Telegram Group!

Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol

A Place to Call Home

https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5

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https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre

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Telegram.

https://t.me/belladanka







