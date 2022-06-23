© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANKIND! - NASA LANDED A ROVER ON MARS! [Definitely NOT filmed in Canada (◔◡◔) ]
Sources Used:
NASA PERSEVERANCE ROVER MARS LANDING - FAKE & THEATRICAL SPECTACLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7J9fG9BvyZOG/
NASA & CO FAKE 'MARS' VIA DEVON ISLAND IN CANADA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYhOO85S359t/
PUPPET SPACE MONKEYS AT WORK!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rS2v8OhUMeLe/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Join Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Telegram.
https://t.me/belladanka