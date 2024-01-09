09.01.24 Cider Sunday: Cider Corps Sangin Sangria Hard Cider5.0/5*

Their web page is weak, specs are hard to come by so we'll just have to muddle thru.

Running 6.5 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs since it a cider and the SRM is best guessed as 27.

A really nicely crafted cider from the local boys but you should let her warm a bit before drinking.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

