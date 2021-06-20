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The media is now claiming that the CEO of CyFIR, Ben Cotton, is putting Arizona's voter data in jeopardy by evaluating it at his forensic lab in Montana.
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50 views • June 20, 2021
MARICOPA🚨
The media is now claiming that the CEO of CyFIR, Ben Cotton, is putting Arizona's voter data in jeopardy by evaluating it at his forensic lab in Montana.
Let me remind you that CyFIR has decades of experience serving the Federal Government (Special Forces, FBI, DEA, CIA) and Fortune 500 companies.
Here is a clip of, Tom Ridge, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security endorsing CyFIR.
Here is a clip of, Mr. Cotton, speaking on a cyber security panel alongside the CTO of Cyber Protection at Raytheon, a Senior Manager of Cyber Services at Raytheon, and a Vice President & Partner of Cyber Security at IBM.
A CCP-linked investment group sent Canadian Dominion $400 million a month before the election. Our votes were tabulated by a Spanish company in Barcelona which was recently purchased by a UK & Irish investment group.
Isn't it odd that the media doesn't care about votes being counted in Spain, but they are up
The media is now claiming that the CEO of CyFIR, Ben Cotton, is putting Arizona's voter data in jeopardy by evaluating it at his forensic lab in Montana.
Let me remind you that CyFIR has decades of experience serving the Federal Government (Special Forces, FBI, DEA, CIA) and Fortune 500 companies.
Here is a clip of, Tom Ridge, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security endorsing CyFIR.
Here is a clip of, Mr. Cotton, speaking on a cyber security panel alongside the CTO of Cyber Protection at Raytheon, a Senior Manager of Cyber Services at Raytheon, and a Vice President & Partner of Cyber Security at IBM.
A CCP-linked investment group sent Canadian Dominion $400 million a month before the election. Our votes were tabulated by a Spanish company in Barcelona which was recently purchased by a UK & Irish investment group.
Isn't it odd that the media doesn't care about votes being counted in Spain, but they are up
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