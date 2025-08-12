BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
National Hurricane Center Update: Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens | 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
317 views • 22 hours ago

National Hurricane Center Update: Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens | 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The National Hurricane Center reports Tropical Storm Erin, currently in the eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands, is gaining strength and expected to become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season by midweek. Forecasters predict Erin could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend while tracking west-northwest. The 2025 season remains active with above-average storm activity predicted. Residents along the U.S. East Coast and Caribbean should stay alert, prepare emergency kits, and follow official updates closely. Subscribe for timely forecasts and storm alerts throughout hurricane season.

#TropicalStormErin #NHCTropicalUpdate #HurricaneSeason2025 #AtlanticStorms #StormPreparedness #NOAA #HurricaneErin #WeatherAlert #CaribbeanStorm #USEastCoast #HurricaneWatch #StormSafety

national hurricane centerhurricane preparednesstropical storm erinhurricane season updateatlantic hurricane season 20252025 hurricane forecasttropical storm trackernoaa hurricane updatesmajor hurricane erincaribbean storm alertus east coast hurricanestorm safetyhurricane warnings
