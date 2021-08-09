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Gorka shares the Reagan clip that predicted USA's current ideological battle
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60 views • August 09, 2021
Last century the U.S. defeated fascism, Nazism and stopped the threat of communism. But Sebastian Gorka shares striking footage which poetically predicted America's modern battle against a new kind of totalitarianism. - via The Gorka Reality Check
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