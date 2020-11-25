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45) Israel banned Wifi from Schools (details)
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128 views • November 25, 2020
Israel banned Wifi from Schools (details) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 12/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFlGezo7ExA
Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of 'We Are The Evidence' testifies in opposition to 5G - Michigan Safe Technology, published at 14/08/2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFlGezo7ExA
Original link - Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of We Are The Evidence, Testifies in Opposition to 5G in MI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6JMjyXre3U | https://www.brighteon.com/8e3407ac-78d0-4a02-912b-efbe5eebf102
See 'WeAreTheEvidence.org'
https://wearetheevidence.org/
http://5ginformation.net/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of 'We Are The Evidence' testifies in opposition to 5G - Michigan Safe Technology, published at 14/08/2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFlGezo7ExA
Original link - Dafna Tachover, Attorney and Founder of We Are The Evidence, Testifies in Opposition to 5G in MI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6JMjyXre3U | https://www.brighteon.com/8e3407ac-78d0-4a02-912b-efbe5eebf102
See 'WeAreTheEvidence.org'
https://wearetheevidence.org/
http://5ginformation.net/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
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