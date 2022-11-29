Medvedev Warns NATO Not to Arm Ukraine With Patriot Air Defense Missiles

NATO has pledged to give more weapons to Ukraine and help fix critical energy infrastructure badly damaged by massive Russian missile and drone strikes. At a summit in Bucharest, the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, accused Moscow of "trying to use winter as a weapon of war".

The Biden administration will put $53 million toward rebuilding Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, as officials scramble to help Ukrainians withstand a sustained Russian assault that has plunged millions into darkness and cold. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the plan, intended to help Ukraine rapidly procure transformers, circuit breakers and other hardware following weeks of missile and drone attacks, during talks in Bucharest with counterparts from the Group of Seven bloc of industrialized nations.

