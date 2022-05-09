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Help Pollinators by Doing These #shorts
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251 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Ue2avhMw-o
Would you like to help our pollinators? Here’s what you can do!
Juliana Hipolito, a Post-Doctoral researcher in Ecology at the National Institute for Amazonian Research in Brazil whose work focuses on the conservation of pollinators in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest shares what you can do to make your area pollinator-friendly!
According to Juliana, we can create a pollinator-friendly place by enriching our environment by planting flowers and crops. She also emphasizes that people should avoid applying pesticides on flowers, especially when they have bloomed. 🌻
These seemingly small and simple practices can make the BIGGEST difference for your local pollinator population!
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Ue2avhMw-o
Would you like to help our pollinators? Here’s what you can do!
Juliana Hipolito, a Post-Doctoral researcher in Ecology at the National Institute for Amazonian Research in Brazil whose work focuses on the conservation of pollinators in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest shares what you can do to make your area pollinator-friendly!
According to Juliana, we can create a pollinator-friendly place by enriching our environment by planting flowers and crops. She also emphasizes that people should avoid applying pesticides on flowers, especially when they have bloomed. 🌻
These seemingly small and simple practices can make the BIGGEST difference for your local pollinator population!
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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