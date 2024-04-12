Dr. Tom Cowan and Andrew Kaufman about natural turpentine for cure and detox

Source:
https://rumble.com/v4ohp40-conversations-with-dr.-cowan-and-friends-ep-78-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
Today we welcome back to the podcast our good friend and collaborator Dr. Andy Kaufman. In today's conversation Andy goes over "The Power of Pine", specifically Turpentine and why everyone should consider Turpentine a foundational healing medicine and be familiar with its many uses.
You can purchase our Turpentine here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/turpentine
You can purchase the replay of Andy's "Power of Pine" workshop here: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147830986/Wi5DWyZ2
Best,
Tom
Websites
https://www.drcowansgarden.com/
https://newbiologycurriculum.com/
Video Platforms
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan
Social Media
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum
X https://twitter.com/drtomcowan
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum
Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/
Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel
Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/
SubscribeStar Community https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361
Become an Affiliate
https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/
https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.