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Repent of trillion $ biggest heist 10% tithe tax or God will bring economic crash & hyperinflation
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81 views • August 10, 2021
Multi-trillion dollar biggest heist in history is the fake unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax. Church pastors are not exposing this, so they are condoning this robbery and crime against humanity. They are making themselves coconspirators as thieves. They will be caught.
The biggest heist in history is the fact that Satan Lucifer has been able to create his Illuminati “501c3 Satan-spiritually-contracted” church that shears the flock and steals an unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax and feeds the flock with a sermon once a week instead of every day. In order for this to succeed, you need to have the most evil wicked dumbest church people and religious Christian convert hordes in human history, who redefine the Bible verses for Jezebel their god, and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Without the dumb customer, you cannot have the fraud scam. Pastor JD Farag is preaching that the Bible says that tithing is 30% of your salary. He is a deceitful sly conniving Arab merchant who lies, and redefines the Bible verses. The religious Christian freak hordes are so dumb and blind that they do not say anything against him, but they just continue to pay millions of dollars to him and other “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” celebrity pastors. While making the Illuminati devil hand sign, JD Farag is saying that Jesus spoke more about “money and giving” than he spoke about “heaven and hell.” He is a liar, but the religious Christian freaks are so dumb they will listen to whatever he teaches them, and whatever redefined Bible verses he gives them. He built his Calvary Chapel of Kaneohe church using Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry, and he does not inform his church the vital critical important truths. He is now teaching only a minimal fraction of what we real Christians are warning and exposing and preaching and informing, just enough so that his followers will not start to become suspicious of him or start doubting his integrity. He used to rent the Seventh Day Adventist church for Sunday services before, but now he has a huge church building and an assistant pastor, instead of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all his income cut off, and attacked by demons all day, and kicked out of the church by an angry mob. Everyone he associates with are Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanists. End of transmission…
Repent of your Christian ministry businesses and church corporations
Repent of your Christian ministry businesses and church corporations, and selling of Christian books and God’s Word and God’s truths, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. Refund all your Christian ministry donations that you got from begging, and all the unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes you stole, and profits from selling all the products, and refund it to the customers, and give the rest to the poor. Give all your emergency gold and emergency food to the poor and widows and orphans now. If you do not, God will send an economic crash and hyperinflation upon you. Do it now! These are not nice religious spiritual concepts I am talking about, like the dumb brain-dead religious Christian freak hordes think we real Christians are preaching, but we are talking about specific actions you need to take now. Do it! Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The biggest heist in history is the fact that Satan Lucifer has been able to create his Illuminati “501c3 Satan-spiritually-contracted” church that shears the flock and steals an unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax and feeds the flock with a sermon once a week instead of every day. In order for this to succeed, you need to have the most evil wicked dumbest church people and religious Christian convert hordes in human history, who redefine the Bible verses for Jezebel their god, and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Without the dumb customer, you cannot have the fraud scam. Pastor JD Farag is preaching that the Bible says that tithing is 30% of your salary. He is a deceitful sly conniving Arab merchant who lies, and redefines the Bible verses. The religious Christian freak hordes are so dumb and blind that they do not say anything against him, but they just continue to pay millions of dollars to him and other “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” celebrity pastors. While making the Illuminati devil hand sign, JD Farag is saying that Jesus spoke more about “money and giving” than he spoke about “heaven and hell.” He is a liar, but the religious Christian freaks are so dumb they will listen to whatever he teaches them, and whatever redefined Bible verses he gives them. He built his Calvary Chapel of Kaneohe church using Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry, and he does not inform his church the vital critical important truths. He is now teaching only a minimal fraction of what we real Christians are warning and exposing and preaching and informing, just enough so that his followers will not start to become suspicious of him or start doubting his integrity. He used to rent the Seventh Day Adventist church for Sunday services before, but now he has a huge church building and an assistant pastor, instead of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all his income cut off, and attacked by demons all day, and kicked out of the church by an angry mob. Everyone he associates with are Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanists. End of transmission…
Repent of your Christian ministry businesses and church corporations
Repent of your Christian ministry businesses and church corporations, and selling of Christian books and God’s Word and God’s truths, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. Refund all your Christian ministry donations that you got from begging, and all the unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes you stole, and profits from selling all the products, and refund it to the customers, and give the rest to the poor. Give all your emergency gold and emergency food to the poor and widows and orphans now. If you do not, God will send an economic crash and hyperinflation upon you. Do it now! These are not nice religious spiritual concepts I am talking about, like the dumb brain-dead religious Christian freak hordes think we real Christians are preaching, but we are talking about specific actions you need to take now. Do it! Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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